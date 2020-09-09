India Health officer sexually assaulted woman who came to get Corona report

Kerala: In India, a 44-year-old woman who came to collect a corona test report was raped by a health officer.

According to Indian media, a 44-year-old woman was staying at her relative’s house in a village in Kerala where her corona test was positive and health department officials quarantined her at her relative’s house.

After completing the quarantine day, the test was taken again which came back negative but the junior officer of the health department forced the woman to come to her house to get the report. She could not return home without this report.

When the woman arrived at the health officer’s home to collect the corona test report, he tied her hands and feet, raped her and threatened to kill her.

After a complaint was lodged by the woman, the police arrested a junior officer named Pardeb and started investigation. This is the fourth case of Kodak female patients being sexually abused during the Corona epidemic in India.