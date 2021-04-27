India orders Twitter to remove posts critical of COVID-19 response

India has ordered to Twitter and Facebook to delete publications that question the response to COVID-19. The mandate comes after the series of criticisms against Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India, for insufficient practices to face the coronavirus.

In this region, more than 350 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been registered in recent days, of which more than 2,800 died in just 24 hours. The situation is dire. Many hospitals, in addition to facing a massive wave of cases, are short of oxygen and medicines.

Twitter: “A valid legal request”

Twitter notes that the Indian government appealed the Information Technology Act 2000 to request the removal of the tweets. The argument was valid, therefore the platform deleted 52 publications. Among them are those of actors, filmmakers, actors and members of Parliament. In this regard, the company indicated:

“When we receive a valid legal request, we review it according to the Twitter Rules and local law. If the content violates Twitter’s rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but does not violate the Twitter Rules, we may deny access to content in India only. “

So banned tweets include specific pictures: cremation grounds (even in a cartoon form), a seemingly doctored photo of a BJP hoarding, an elderly woman sitting with an oxygen cylinder. Some other tweets don’t have any of that. pic.twitter.com/ATeqWBjkRs – Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) April 25, 2021

Facebook has not responded

Government representatives pointed out that the content was misleading and that the situation incited panic. They added that the posts “used images out of context and hindered their response to the pandemic.” Unlike Twitter, Facebook has not spoken out or given an immediate response.

Among other publications:

Because you know it’s easier to take down tweets than it is to ensure oxygen supplies. Via Shuddhabrata Sengupta “On the Center’s request, Twitter takes down 52 tweets criticizing India’s handling of the pandemic” – Aftab Alam (@aftabistan) April 25, 2021

The whole India is petrified, citizens are searching for emergency help, coordinating life support & trying to keep the government accountable, but the GOI, instead of saving lives, is bringing social media censorship. Condemnable! https://t.co/DT43bWltHa – Amal Chandra (@ens_socialis) April 25, 2021

