India sets 96,000 new Corona cases in one day, world record

A new world record has been set in India with more than 96,000 new cases of Corona coming to light in a 24-hour period.

According to the World News Agency, the number of corona cases in India is increasing rapidly and in just one day, 96,735 new cases of corona have been confirmed, which is a world record while the total number has reached 4.4 million.

Similarly, there were 1,172 deaths during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 75,062, while the number of active cases is still 919,000 and 18.

The states affected by the corona virus in India include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, while the capital New Delhi has also seen an increase in cases where 58,340 tests were conducted in 24 hours and 4,308 new cases. Come forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been criticized for his failed policies against the Corona epidemic, has once again appealed to the people not to leave their homes unnecessarily, wear masks at all times and walk two yards from each other. Keep your distance