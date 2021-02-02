India wants to ban Bitcoin and launch its own cryptocurrency

- Advertisement -

The Government of India is preparing a new law that ban all private cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and many others, in order to pave the way for the creation of its own cryptocurrency, controlled by the central bank of the pías, Reserve Bank of India.

India assures that the measure will guarantee the stability of its own financial system

According to the document that has been presented on the website of the Indian Parliament, all digital currencies in India would be prohibited, although for now some exceptions would be allowed, such as the technology on which they are developed -blockchain- and certain regulated uses.

It is not the first time that the country has proposed the prohibition of all cryptocurrencies. In 2018, a group of government advisers recommended the ban and even proposed penalties of up to 10 years in prison for those who did not comply with the ban.

At that time, the government was also recommended creation of an Indian digital currency and the foundations for its development were laid, although the project was finally postponed after the complaint of several exchange houses and investors before the Supreme Court of India, which agreed with them.

Now it seems that the Reserve Bank of India is the main promoter of the new measure, which it sees as a way to secure the country’s financial system. The institution points out that Bitcoin and other digital currencies cannot be treated as real currencies as they do not have a physical existence nor have they been minted by the government.

The bank also shows its concern about the existence of some local companies that do business with these cryptocurrencies. For their part, the main exchange and investment houses that operate in the country have indicated that they hope that, before making a decision, the Indian parliament will ask for their opinion and listen to all the parties involved.

India would not be the first country in the world to launch its own cryptocurrency. Others like Venezuela have had their own digital currency, the Petro, for years.

