India’s provocation on the Chinese border, the two countries again face to face

Beijing: China has accused India of once again violating the border in the disputed area.

According to the Chinese news agency, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army said that Indian officials illegally violated the Line of Actual Control and entered the Shenpao Mountain area near Pyongyang Tsao Lake and opened fire there.

A Chinese military spokesman said India’s provocations on the border would increase tensions in the region. It is noteworthy that for the first time in 45 years, firing has taken place in the region. Under an agreement, India and China have agreed not to use any kind of explosives in the region.

A Chinese military spokesman has warned India to immediately stop violating the LAC and punish the perpetrators.

The Indian foreign minister, who left for Russia today to attend the Shanghai conference, had said during his brief stay in Iran that the situation in Ladakh was “very serious”. Earlier, in an interview last week, Indian Army chief Makand Nirvana had also described the situation on the Sino-Indian border as “worrying”.

Sino-Indian tensions have been simmering in Ladakh since May this year, during which 20 soldiers, including Indian officers and soldiers, were killed in June. In August, India blamed China for provoking the LAC, while China blamed India for border tensions.