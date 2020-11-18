IndieFilm, a website with free content for lovers of independent cinema

Cinema is a truly fascinating art and its creations are not limited to productions that come from Hollywood. There is a whole world of little publicized film productions but with a quality comparable to that of the highest grossing films. Independent cinema is one of these categories that are less well known, but with great films on their lists. Therefore, we want to present you a website that will be fantastic for lovers of the seventh art.

Its name is IndieFilm and we can see it as the Netflix of independent cinema, because from there we can enjoy movies but totally free.

A place to enjoy independent cinema

At the moment we have enough options where to enjoy cinematographic content, however, none of them refer to independent cinema. Therefore, lovers of this type of production do not have a platform where they can consume the content they like the most. This is where the IndieFilm website comes into play, concentrating a good number of productions of all kinds and from different countries.

Best of all, the material is available free of charge and does not require registration. However, registering on the site will allow you to configure preferences and keep the history of what you have seen.

Upon entering the site we realize that the interface is somewhat reminiscent of Netflix due to the color scheme. On the main page you will find several recommendations, although from the “Films” menu at the top you can select the “All Films” option to see all the available material. Playback is as simple as clicking on the movie you want to watch and the site will take you directly to the player.

Additionally, the site incorporates a forum where you can chat with other independent film lovers and share your impressions of a movie. IndieFilm is a website that can entertain anyone with a great catalog of indie movies worth checking out.

To visit him, follow this link.

