Inexpensive Oneplus Nord Specs Leaked: Qualcomm Processors And Multiple Cameras

OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100, these are the names, according to OnLeaks, of the new devices that OnePlus will present this year. One of them it will be a mid-range below the OnePlus Nord, although preserving 5G connectivity. On the other hand, there will be an input range, the first time that OnePlus launches a terminal in this category.

So let’s review the leaked features and specs of these new OnePlus, devices that will come to further adjust the price of its older brother.



A mid-range was not (rd) enough

The first of the devices whose specifications have been leaked is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It is a cousin device of the OnePlus Nord, with a 6.49-inch screen (no news on whether it is AMOLED) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The cuts come at the processor level, since here the protagonist is the Snapdragon 690 5G, a platform below Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G. Regarding the rest of the specifications, this is what is expected:

6.49-inch FHD + screen, with 90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G

6GB RAM + 128GB

64 MP + 8 MP Ultra-Wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP bokeh main camera

4300mAh battery

5G, USB-C, headphone jack

The second proposal, according to the leak, will be a less ambitious terminal at the specification level, the OnePlus Nord N100. An entry range with the Snapdragon 460, although with a battery superior to that of its older brothers: the largest ever mounted in a OnePlus device.

6.5 inch HD + screen, LCD

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

4GB RAM + 64GB

13 MP + 2 MP macro + 2 MP bokeh main camera

5000mAh battery

4G, USB-C, Dual-SIM, headphone jack

According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus Nord N100 will be the cheapest mobile in the history of OnePlus, focused on conquering the growing entry ranges. Taking into account the 399 euros starting, about 200 euros are expected to change for the cheapest model, and around 300 in the case of the model with Snapdragon 690.

