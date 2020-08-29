ReviewsGadget ReviewsTech NewsSmart Gadgets

Infinity Cube, the cube that will eliminate your stress

By Brian Adam
0
12
Cube
Infinity Cube, The Cube That Will Eliminate Your Stress

Must Read

Game Reviews

Motorola Edge Plus, Smartphone review designed for gamers

Brian Adam - 0
The terminal that was designed to meet the demands of gamers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POOlnnsRmsA After more than a month of intensive use and after evaluating practically all the...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite Kids, tailored for children

Brian Adam - 0
Last year, Samsung launched the «Kids» edition of the Galaxy Tab 3, specially created for the little ones in the house. Now, the...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Wello, the iPhone case that monitors the health of your body

Brian Adam - 0
More than just a case to protect your iPhone, Wello is a complete system that monitors various aspects of the bodysuch as blood pressure,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

MWC: Samsung Galaxy S5, waterproof and with better camera

Brian Adam - 0
Today we finally met the Samsung Galaxy S5, thanks to the special presentation inside the Mobile World Congress called "Unpacked 5”. The high-end...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This cube will help you to end the stress you experience at work, school or in your own home, goodbye to stress!

Cube

Today we are subjected to different levels of stress in the tasks we perform. It doesn’t matter if they are personal or professional, we are used to a fairly hectic pace of life in which everything is “for yesterday”. Technology does not ignore these types of situations and that is precisely why gadgets have been created to cope with the stress you experience every day.

Related note: Forget anxiety with the Fidget Cube

The last “remedy” to come to light It is called “Infinity Cube” and is focused on adults. In appearance it is very similar to the popular Rubik’s cube how hard it was to put together when we were kids. Unlike that game full of colors, this presentation is only made up of mini cubes gray and black. These mini cubes rotate back and forth.

Cube

Related note: Switch to Telcel in just 24 hours and keep your number

In the case of the Rubik’s cube, you had to break your head to get it together in its entirety. Now things have changed as the Infinity Cube will disarm and arm automatically. When it comes to manipulating it, it is when de-stress occurs, since itthe interaction of your fingers with the cube produces a feeling of relaxation. Best of all, it will not distract you from what you are doing, as your other hand will be free.

This interesting gadget it is made of brass, aluminum and fiber. It has some dimensions of 4 x 4 cm. So yes, you can take it everywhere without the risk of it breaking due to a blow or fall.

Related note: Find out what is the most stressful time of the day

Cube

Related note: Yoga exercises you can do at work

What is more than clear is that the innovations that are coming out every day make our lives much easier. Telcel is the clear example of this, since it gives us the possibility to keep in touch at any time and place. What do you think of this gadget? Do you need one in your life?

Now go:

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Motorola Edge Plus, Smartphone review designed for gamers

Brian Adam - 0
The terminal that was designed to meet the demands of gamers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POOlnnsRmsA After more than a month of intensive use and after evaluating practically all the...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite Kids, tailored for children

Brian Adam - 0
Last year, Samsung launched the «Kids» edition of the Galaxy Tab 3, specially created for the little ones in the house. Now, the...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Wello, the iPhone case that monitors the health of your body

Brian Adam - 0
More than just a case to protect your iPhone, Wello is a complete system that monitors various aspects of the bodysuch as blood pressure,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

MWC: Samsung Galaxy S5, waterproof and with better camera

Brian Adam - 0
Today we finally met the Samsung Galaxy S5, thanks to the special presentation inside the Mobile World Congress called "Unpacked 5”. The high-end...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

They invent a device to revive your old cassettes

Brian Adam - 0
Music never dies, and with the new platforms where almost any song can be found, new generations can enjoy hits from any era. ...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

The 5 best features of the Xperia Z1 Compact

Brian Adam - 0
For Sony, reducing the size of the Xperia Z1 smartphone did not mean sacrificing special aspects; in fact, you could say that the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©