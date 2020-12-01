Information Graphics: Reopening The State And Removing Strict Locking Restrictions

Today is the first phase of the Government ‘s unlock plan and the introduction of Tier 3 restrictions in place of Tier 5 restrictions

There are shops, hairdressers, libraries and fitness centers reopening today for the first time in six weeks and ending the second period of intensive locking in the state.

Level 3 restrictions will replace Level 5 restrictions today and restaurants and pubs with food will be allowed to open on Friday.

The 5km travel ban also ends today but people will have to stay in their own counties until 18 December.

Today is the first phase of a three-phase Government unlocking plan.

Under the third stage, visits to the house will be allowed between 18 December and 6 January to give people a chance to celebrate Christmas with their family.

Three households will be allowed to come together under one roof for Christmas.

While the rate of disease has fallen among all age groups Over the past week, the National Public Health Emergency Team has predicted that the number of cases will rise in a fortnight.

The Government has also warned that a sharp rise in the number of cases would necessitate further restrictions in January.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the state was “where we have never been before”.

Nphet argued that a three-week restriction would be necessary if the number of cases rose to over 400 cases per day, but the Government has no recollection of introducing stricter restrictions unless the number of cases rises sharply. .

The Government is urging people to be very careful, come up with a plan to spend Christmas in a safe way and keep the number of others they meet low.

Meanwhile, the task force dealing with the state ‘s vaccination strategy held its second meeting yesterday.

The Government says a vaccination program is likely to begin early in the new year.

The task force is due to present its national strategy to Government on 11 December.

The Government has called on the public to be sensitive to what others want at Christmas. Liz Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach said yesterday that we should remember that not everyone will be keen to visit other people in their homes or meet them in restaurants this Christmas.

She said it shouldn’t bother us if someone declines an invitation because none of us know who is vulnerable to the virus or who has a relative.

“If you prefer a smaller company this Christmas, don’t hesitate to say so. If you and your family usually spend Christmas with your parents, make sure you give them a chance to tell you what they would like to do this year. ”

A further 306 cases of coronavirus were announced by the Department of Health yesterday evening.

The number of cases of Covid-19 per day has fallen from an average of 1,200 cases five weeks ago to 277 cases. During the same period, the fortnightly rate of the disease per 100,000 people fell from 307 to 89.

Ireland now has the second lowest rate in Europe.