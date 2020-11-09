Latest news

ING and Unicredit give Société Générale a lesson in efficiency

By Brian Adam
Despite a welcome rebound in investment banking earnings, ING, Unicredit and Société Générale saw their underlying net income decline year-on-year in the third quarter. Faced with a persistently bleak outlook, the more efficient Dutch and Italian should continue to outperform the French.

The trio’s results improve on the dire first half. But they are not pretty. They saw their underlying earnings fall in double-digit percentages over the same period in 2019, mostly due to lower interest income and higher bad debt charges.

The good news is that the worst of the pandemic appears to be over by now. Provisions for bad debts were lower than in the second quarter, while capital markets activity was buoyant. And they remain solidly capitalized. SocGen’s CET1 was a solid 13.1% at the end of September. Unicredit and ING reported ratios of 14.4% and 15.3%, respectively.

But while regulators can rest easy at the prospect of a second wave pandemic, shareholders have more cause for concern. As low interest rates continue to limit loan proceeds, new adjustment programs are the main way for bank bosses to protect their bottom line until economies recover.

SocGen has something to learn from its rivals. Expenses ate up three-quarters of his net income in the first nine months. Even if it hits its impressive goal of cutting costs to $ 16.5 billion by the end of the year, that proportion won’t budge much. That gives the Dutch and Italian an advantage, who boast comparable cost / income ratios of 57% and 61%.

Market valuations reflect the mismatch. ING and Unicredit trade at 0.5 and 0.4 times their estimated tangible book value. SocGen is priced at just one quarter. Although European banks must navigate the same bleak landscape, some do so at a distinct disadvantage.

