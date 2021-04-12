web
Tech NewsApps

ING Direct closes its own mobile payment service on Android in favor of Bizum and Google Pay

ING Direct closes its own mobile payment service on Android in favor of Bizum and Google Pay
ing direct closes its own mobile payment service on android

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ING Direct closes its own mobile payment service on Android in favor of Bizum and Google Pay

ING Direct closes its own mobile payment service on Android, implemented in 2016 as an alternative to pay with contactless through our card associated with the service. The bank is sending an email to its clients indicating that, within a minimum period of two months, they will stop offering this service.

Instead, you can continue to use solutions such as Bizum, Twyp or Google Pay, so it will still be possible to pay with your mobile and our ING Direct card. However, the service itself says goodbye since, according to ING, “it does not meet the expectations that we set ourselves to always give you the best.”

ING Direct’s own payment service says goodbye

Tg Image 2274975532

In 2016 ING Direct introduced its own service to make payments contactless via mobile. Literally, the service was called “Mobile Payment” and allowed us to link our Mastercard cards on any Android with 4.4 or higher. Thus, we could pay from the app itself, even if we did not have the physical card on us.

Today ING is sending an email to its clients indicating that, in a minimum period of two months, will close the service completely, at which time the contracts on the same will be terminated

“When a few years ago we launched ING’s own mobile payment solution for Android devices, we did so to provide you with a new, comfortable and secure way of payment for you.

This technology was a revolution, but today it does not meet the expectations that we set ourselves to always give you the best and that is why we inform you that in a minimum period of 2 months we will stop offering this service, at which time the contract for said service will be terminated.

The reason that led us to make this decision is to be faithful to our spirit: to always offer you what you need so that you have it available, whenever you want. “

ING indicates that its service “does not meet expectations” to give the best to its customers, so it closes it forever. There is no major problem if we want to continue paying with the phone, since Alternatives like Bizum, Twyp or Google Pay are still supported.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Sales of personal computers grow strongly despite chip shortages

Selling personal computers increased 55% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to IDC data. While all the major manufacturers grew, Apple...
Read more
Tech News

Reddit also works in clubhouse-style audio rooms.

Voice chats are invading the Internet, and part of the blame lies in the rapid growth of the clubhouse in the iOS world.Although many...
Read more
Apps

Google wants to prevent you from running into a lamppost: ‘Look ahead’ comes to Digital Wellbeing

Google has introduced in the Digital Wellbeing section a way to keep pedestrians safe: 'Look ahead'. This new option begins to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.