ING Direct closes its own mobile payment service on Android in favor of Bizum and Google Pay

ING Direct closes its own mobile payment service on Android, implemented in 2016 as an alternative to pay with contactless through our card associated with the service. The bank is sending an email to its clients indicating that, within a minimum period of two months, they will stop offering this service.

Instead, you can continue to use solutions such as Bizum, Twyp or Google Pay, so it will still be possible to pay with your mobile and our ING Direct card. However, the service itself says goodbye since, according to ING, “it does not meet the expectations that we set ourselves to always give you the best.”

ING Direct’s own payment service says goodbye

In 2016 ING Direct introduced its own service to make payments contactless via mobile. Literally, the service was called “Mobile Payment” and allowed us to link our Mastercard cards on any Android with 4.4 or higher. Thus, we could pay from the app itself, even if we did not have the physical card on us.

Today ING is sending an email to its clients indicating that, in a minimum period of two months, will close the service completely, at which time the contracts on the same will be terminated

“When a few years ago we launched ING’s own mobile payment solution for Android devices, we did so to provide you with a new, comfortable and secure way of payment for you. This technology was a revolution, but today it does not meet the expectations that we set ourselves to always give you the best and that is why we inform you that in a minimum period of 2 months we will stop offering this service, at which time the contract for said service will be terminated. The reason that led us to make this decision is to be faithful to our spirit: to always offer you what you need so that you have it available, whenever you want. “

ING indicates that its service “does not meet expectations” to give the best to its customers, so it closes it forever. There is no major problem if we want to continue paying with the phone, since Alternatives like Bizum, Twyp or Google Pay are still supported.