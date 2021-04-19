Ingenuity achieves a historic milestone, flying for the first time on Mars

- Advertisement -

Today is a historic day, Ingenuity helicopter achievement becomes part of space exploration milestones, and with its success it opens the doors to future exploration missions in which it will be possible to use flying vehicles in environments as different as that of the red planet.

And, as we told you yesterday, today was the big day, the litmus test for Ingenuity, which, after several delays with respect to the first scheduled date, intended to take flight today for the first time on Mars. And as you may have already deduced, NASA has scored a huge success, as confirmed by the engineers of the US space agency, in a live broadcast that we saw a few hours ago.

Little Ingenuity has risen ten feet from the surface of Mars for 39 seconds, then returning to land in a controlled manner on the surface. It may not sound like much, but if we dig into history a bit we will remember that the first flight of the Wright brothers only lasted 12 seconds, in which the Flyer-1 traveled 36 meters. It wouldn’t take long for seconds to turn into minutes, then hours, and for meters to turn into much wider distances.

It is important to remember at this point that Ingenuity is a “basic” device. Its only functions are fly and transmit images captured with your camera, in addition to its own operating data. Obviously I have put quotation marks around the word basic because, let’s not forget, it faces conditions that are very different from those on Earth and about which our knowledge is limited. Here’s a 3D rendering of Ingenuity published by NASA:

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter made a successful first test flight on Mars, engineers confirmed early Monday. The small spacecraft soared 10 feet from the Martian surface for 39 seconds, marking the first powered flight on another world. The historic demo opens up tantalizing possibilities for a new planetary travel mode that could send future helicopters far beyond the reach of traditional rovers.

The four-pound Ingenuity helicopter lifted its tissue-box-sized body at 12:34 PM Mars time (3:34 AM ET), spinning its twin rotor blades for its maiden flight. in the ultrathin atmosphere of Mars. Those blades spun faster than 2,500 rpm, much faster than what helicopters of roughly 500 rpm need to fly on Earth. The spacecraft floated for about 30 seconds above the surface before descending to land, concluding a 39.1-second fully autonomous flight test, NASA said.

The helicopter reached the Red Planet, 173 million miles from Earth, on February 18, clinging to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance rover. It was deployed from Perseverance more than a month later, on April 4, starting a 31-day clock to conduct five flight tests. Monday’s successful flight sets the stage for more ambitious attempts in the coming weeks.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers as they confirmed that Ingenuity’s attempted flight seemed flawless. “Confirmed that Ingenuity has made its first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet,” said Ingenuity Chief Pilot Håvard Grip, prompting applause within JPL Mission Control. “Now we can say that humans have flown a helicopter on another planet,” Ingenuity project manager MiMi Aung told NASA engineers in the room after confirmation of the helicopter’s flight test success.

“This gives us amazing hope for all humanity. I couldn’t be more proud, “Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science, tweeted. Upon successful confirmation, Zurbuchen said NASA named the Ingenuity flight zone Wright Brothers Field, in a nod to the revolutionary flight of the Wright brothers in 1903 and “in recognition of the ingenuity and innovation that continue to fuel exploration.” The helicopter carries on its body a postage stamp-sized piece of the iconic Wright brothers plane.

A black-and-white image from Ingenuity’s downward-facing navigation camera was the first visual confirmation of the helicopter’s flight, showing the shadow of the experimental craft from about 10 feet above the surface. Minutes after the confirmation of the flight, a sequence of images taken by Perseverance, observing from about 211 feet away, reached Mission Control and launched the Ingenuity flight for the first time.

The device rose 10 feet off the ground above the Jezero crater on Mars. Video: NASA / JPL

The flight was delayed multiple times since April 11, with a delay last week that required engineers to reload all of Ingenuity’s flight software after encountering a glitch during pre-flight testing. The helicopter has a runway-shaped flight zone in Mars’ Jezero crater, the site of a dry lake bed that Perseverance will track for signs of past microbial life.

Ingenuity’s main mission is to demonstrate flight, with no targets to explore Mars or conduct science experiments. Those jobs are reserved for Perseverance, whose primary life-finding mission is to cache Martian soil samples that a future rover will send to Earth starting in 2031.

Engineers will analyze a large amount of data from Ingenuity’s first flight to set the parameters for its next four flights in the coming weeks, with the second scheduled for April 22, NASA said. For those tests, Ingenuity will fly higher and travel through its flight zone.

“Like the Wright brothers in Kitty Hawk, we know that our time to make a difference in Jezero Crater, Mars is not over yet,” Aung told Mission Control engineers. “This is just the first big flight.”

To understand the complexity of the Ingenuity a little better, a key factor is the speed of its blades. And it is that while a similar device but designed to fly on Earth needs approximately 500 revolutions per minute, to take flight and stay in suspension in the Martian atmosphere, whose density is barely 1% with respect to that of the Land, the blades of the Ingenuity had to rotate at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute.

Unsurprisingly, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory they erupted in cheers as they confirmed that Ingenuity’s flight attempt seemed flawless. «Confirmed, Ingenuity has made its first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet“Stated Ingenuity Chief Pilot Håvard Grip. «Now we can say that humans have flown a helicopter on another planet«.

Mission engineers have obtained a large amount of data from this first Ingenuity flight, awaiting the second, which will take place (subject to changes) on April 22. Today’s data analysis will determine if such a flight can be carried out. If the forecasts are met, on that occasion the Ingenuity will soar higher and unlike today, which has only risen, it will move through the scheduled flight zone.