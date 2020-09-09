Latest news

‘Injustice’ on Irish students in the north and no change in syllabuses due to the pandemic

By Brian Adam
'Injustice' for Irish students in the north and no change in syllabuses due to the pandemic
CCEA intends to make amendments to 28 GCSE subjects but the Irish courses are not included

'Injustice' for Irish students in the north and no change in syllabuses due to the pandemic

Teachers in the north say that Irish students have been “wronged” and that GCSE syllabuses and A-Level Irish have not changed for next year.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has announced amendments, on the majority of GCSE and A-Level subjects for 2020/21 as about the amount of time students lost in school due to Covid-19.

But no amendment is planned on certain matters, the Irish language and other languages ​​among them.

The teachers’ organization An Gréasán says that students studying Irish as a subject at GCSE and A-Level are not getting a “fair go” and that the workload for students and teachers of Irish.

“This comes at a time when the number of students choosing languages ​​with CCEA, Irish in particular, is declining. Teachers, parents and students all agree that valuable contact time has been lost thanks to Covid-19.

“There is no doubt that students will be at a significant disadvantage compared to other years. CCEA’s response to the pandemic seems to be to make no amendments to the workload for the Irish language specifications and for the other languages ​​as well, ”said Réamonn Ó Ciaráin, spokesperson for An Gréasán north.

The CCEA plans to make amendments to 28 GCSE subjects but ‘Gaeilge’, the syllabus taken by Irish-medium students, or ‘Irish’, the course for students studying Irish in the mainstream education system, is not one of the that matter.

1,555 students were awarded marks for this year’s GCSE ‘Irish’ examination and 209 students were awarded marks for the ‘Irish’ examination.

An Gréasán says it has made “every effort” to inform CCEA since last May that reforms to the Irish courses at GCSE and A-Level were needed for next year but were not any attention to their suggestions.

“Language learning is highly dependent on building on elements of the language that have already been learned and on building students’ confidence in the use of the language. Students and teachers missed out on much of the normal language enrichment and acquisition due to Covid-19. CCEA does not seem to take this into account. ”

The Network states that the proposals announced by CCEA could have a “negative impact” on the mental health of teachers and students who will be under pressure to complete the standard syllabus in a more limited period of time.

CCEA is currently reviewing the grading system for languages ​​at GCSE and Higher Level. Languages ​​are considered more rigorous than other subjects.

This week marked the end of CCEA’s consultation process on the forthcoming revisions to the GCSE and A-Level syllabuses for 2020/21.

The Network has asked Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss the issue with CCEA.

