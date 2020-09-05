Inmost Review: An Adventure in the Footsteps of Another World on Switch

Once upon a time there was a child prisoner of a dark mansion, a knight battling shadow beings inside a crumbling castle and a lone wanderer seeking answers. The incipit would definitely seem that of a fairy tale, but it is a tone that in hindsight goes perfectly with Inmost, the first feature of the Lithuanian independent team Hidden Layer Games: a puzzle-adventure with a strong narrative component, undoubtedly inspired by classics such as Flashback and Another World, which is not afraid to directly address delicate issues such as depression, anxiety and the processing of grief.

One and three

Inmost is an intimate tale that can last approximately four hours, ideally “to be played in a single session, in a dark and stormy night”, which follows the events of the aforementioned trio of protagonists: extremely different characters, linked to radically different situations and gameplay dynamics. A single interconnected story – moreover, by no means easy to decipher as a whole, given the pleased hermeticism with which it is narrated – which unfolds according to three distinct but to some extent linked main tracks: a symbolic reflection on the sense of pain and on hope, which uses a good dubbing (in English, but with Italian subtitles) and a pretty good artistic direction to involve and excite.

It is precisely aesthetics that act as a trait d’union between the three nameless protagonists: to unite the little girl, the knight and the traveler there is in fact a use of strongly desaturated colors, with shades that turn on a gray-blue palette made of sharp contrasts, and a peculiar style that alternates a very pronounced pixel art, let’s say from the parts of Shovel Knight, with light effects and decidedly more modern particles and “HD” taste.

A choice that makes Inmost a videogame immediately recognizable and not devoid of personality, convincing in conveying the feeling of a melancholy, rarefied and evocative universe also at an audiovisual level. A journey into a sort of elusive otherworldly labyrinth full of traps, of lurking dangers but at the same time also of secrets to be discovered (to the delight of the completists, who will find bread for their teeth).

Intertwined stories

Even if the adventure is to be considered in all respects a single one, it is only right to dwell on the three souls that intertwine and define the essence of Inmost.

In the role of the little girl, a disoriented little girl completely at the mercy of a hostile place where darkness cloaks everything, the password will be “exploration”. A slow and fragile pace, based 100% on solving environmental puzzles that will gradually lead the little one to shed light – even in a literal sense – on the frightening house that seems to some extent to keep her prisoner. In short, expect zero resources, poor adaptability and a challenge built on an attempt to overcome obstacles due to the child’s very limited means: a situation in which even pressing a switch placed too high or being able to access the attic can become a challenge. not at all obvious.

The brave knight travels to the other extreme instead: a warrior all in one piece, a fighter who never retreats and who on the contrary always and in any case stares the danger straight in the eye (even if, as Nietzsche warned, one must be careful to stare too long at the abyss …), it is he who represents the more purely action soul of Inmost. In his shoes – with short and sporadic segments within the story – you find yourself fighting against enigmatic creatures made of a shady sewage, slashing and using a grappling hook to move with mighty dexterity inside a castle out of time and from space: pleasant but limited interludes, designed to rest the brains by tickling the fingertips with a repetitive and certainly not in-depth combat system, yet all in all functional.

The wanderer is located precisely halfway between the other two, and it is no coincidence that he is the main character: the one who is actually used for the vast majority of the time, made intriguing by his discreet agility and above all by the multiple means. Because by controlling it you will not only be able to jump and roll (evasive movements essential to escape opponents otherwise impossible to face head to head), but also collect various objects and consequently interact with the surrounding world.

It is in the right mix between platforming, action and environmental puzzles the beauty of the wayfarer: some puzzles may seem at first a tricky thread, but a minimum of reasoning will be enough to arrive at a satisfying resolution and almost always around the corner, for an experience designed to stimulate rather than to put sticks between the wheels or worse to frustrate with an excessive challenge rate.

In the end Inmost runs out in the space of about four hours, like a candle burning in the middle of the darkness: without particular flames or jolts capable of really piercing the dark, but with a faintly constant ardor that if on the one hand distinguishes it for a reflective and intimate nature on the other hand also ends up by limit it a little in ambitions. Thus, letting it flow without it remaining on him who knows what if not vague, indefinite, pending sensations. Rarefied and elusive reflections like the unfathomable grayed abyss in which the events unfold.