Innjoo Watch Kids, a smartwatch for children [vídeo]

The Innjoo brand, whose Voom Tab tablet we have already analyzed, presents its new smartwatch designed exclusively for the little ones in the house: the Innjoo Kids Watch. This wearable is designed for, above all, that parents can have located your children at all times.

The Watch Kids is a smart watch designed so that parents can know precisely the location of their children and they can communicate with them at the touch of a button

This smart watch has GPS and LBS location, which allows triangulation of the signal thanks to the device’s SIM card. In this way, parents can know the location of their children in real time without depending on a single system.

Here you can see the analysis we have carried out on video:

The Watch Kids has voice chat, video chat and call functions, which are activated when children press the SOS button on the side of the device, so that a preset contact is called automatically. In addition, the watch has some pre-installed apps such as a calculator or various educational games.

As for the hardware, it has the basics to be a functional device: 32 MB of RAM and 32 MB of storage. The display is a 1.44-inch 128 × 128 pixel AMOLED touch unit. The watch has IP67 protection that makes it waterproof. The whole set is powered by a 500 mAh battery, which is more than enough to last for a whole day before putting it to charge.

In Innjoo Watch Kids it has one nano SIM card slot, which is what allows the device to make and receive calls as long as a telephone rate is contracted. The Watch Kids can be found from 97 euros. and it is available in pink and sky blue.

