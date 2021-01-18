InPost wants to distribute its box office for ‘ecommerce’ throughout Europe

- Advertisement -

InPost, which plans to go public in Amsterdam, makes most of its revenue by operating e-commerce ticket offices. It has more than 12,000. They are increasingly popular in Poland, where only 13% of non-perishable goods are purchased online. The country’s belated turn to e-commerce also boosted the Allegro marketplace, which completed its IPO in October.

Couriers can process more packages in a day, in a more environmentally friendly way, by delivering them to ticket offices instead of knocking on customers’ doors. More than a third of Polish consumer packages ended up in self-storage units in 2020, up from just a tenth in 2015. InPost, owned by private equity Advent International, estimates it could reach one in two by 2024. The shift to online due to Covid has given an additional boost: its revenue doubled in January-September, while its operating EBITDA margin expanded to 38%, from 28% in 2019.

To justify an ecommerce-type assessment it must continue to grow rapidly. The IPO could value the company as much as 8 billion, according to Reuters. Allegro’s 9 billion IPO (now worth double) is equivalent to 22 times its EBITDA this year. A similar multiple for InPost would require it to generate an ebitda of 360 million in 2021, which would imply a growth rate of 60% over the annualized results of the first nine months of 2020.

Competition is cause for concern: one box office looks a lot like another, and Amazon, which is making inroads in Poland, already operates them elsewhere. But InPost’s larger installed base should give you an edge. It has also planted its flag in the UK, where it delivers 65,000 packages a week, and plans to expand to France, Spain and Italy. Some large retailers like Inditex may prefer to deal with a single delivery group across the continent. But even without these cross-border ambitions, Poland’s e-commerce boom should keep InPost busy.

