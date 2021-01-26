Latest news

Inquiry into maternity and infant homes in the north

By Brian Adam
0
0
St. Mary's House Building, Newry, Co Down
Inquiry Into Maternity And Infant Homes In The North.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

St. Mary's House Building, Newry, Co Down

The northern authorities are to set up an independent inquiry into maternity and infant homes and Magdalene laundry centers in the North.

The inquiry was announced after researchers published a report on fourteen of those places. The authorities of both the Catholic and Protestant churches were in charge.

The researchers say 10,640 women and girls have lived in the maternity and infant homes over the years and another 3,500 in the laundry centers.

Many women claim that they have been abused and forced to hand over their children for adoption.

In a joint statement this afternoon, Northern First Minister and Deputy First Minister Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill said the Stormont executive is determined to set up an independent inquiry that would focus on what the women in the centers have suffered.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

The OnePlus 9 could arrive with five new camera modes

Abraham - 0
OnePlus aims to improve the photography capabilities of its smartphones this year, which continues to lag behind other flagships. The guys from XDA-Developers have...
Read more
Latest news

Lidl to provide 1,200 new jobs

Brian Adam - 0
German supermarket company Lidl is set to create 1,200 new jobs in Ireland over the next year. The new jobs will be created in different...
Read more
Latest news

The Government is ‘relatively confident’ that in 20 days there will be 400 cases a day

Brian Adam - 0
Because the new form of the disease is more contagious the schools will open 'gradually' the next round, says Leo Varadkar Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©