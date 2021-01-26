Inquiry into maternity and infant homes in the north

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The northern authorities are to set up an independent inquiry into maternity and infant homes and Magdalene laundry centers in the North.

The inquiry was announced after researchers published a report on fourteen of those places. The authorities of both the Catholic and Protestant churches were in charge.

The researchers say 10,640 women and girls have lived in the maternity and infant homes over the years and another 3,500 in the laundry centers.

Many women claim that they have been abused and forced to hand over their children for adoption.

In a joint statement this afternoon, Northern First Minister and Deputy First Minister Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill said the Stormont executive is determined to set up an independent inquiry that would focus on what the women in the centers have suffered.