Insect control à la Star Wars Scientist wants to fight mosquitoes in the bedroom with a laser cannon – the prototype is ready

Mosquitoes are not only annoying, they can also transmit diseases. A Russian scientist wants to fight it with a method that looks like science fiction.

For most Germans, a mosquito bite is one thing above all else: an unpleasant thing. The skin swells up, sometimes itchy for days, scratching only makes it worse. In other parts of the world, however, a mosquito bite can be much more than just a nuisance. In many subtropical areas of the world, the biting insects transmit dangerous diseases such as malaria, the West Nile virus or dengue fever.

Ildar Rachmatulin, a computer scientist at the State University of the South Urals in the Russian metropolis of Chelyabinsk, has set himself the goal of combating the stinging threat. However, he is not working on a new chemical club against mosquitoes. Rachmatulin has chosen a different approach: he wants to shoot the mosquitoes in the air, fully automatically.

The defense system is based on the Raspberry PI handicraft computer

Rachmatulin has developed and built a prototype for this based on a Raspberry PI. A Rasperry PI is a small and very simple single-board computer that is particularly popular with tech hobbyists. Not least because the devices are very inexpensive to buy. In Rachmatulin’s project, the mini-computer should control a laser and, with the help of a camera and specially developed tracking software, be able to “neutralize” two mosquitoes per second. At least that’s what it says in a pre-paper that the computer scientist has published and that has not yet been reviewed by other scientists. And, it goes on to say: “This result can easily be improved”. For example, a better laser or the use of a thermal camera are necessary for this. However, according to the paper, the first results of the experimental prototype leave something to be desired: more than a hit rate of 15 percent is not achieved.

When the prototype will go into series production or even its owner, as envisioned in the paper, worn on the body or protected against mosquito bites from an accompanying drone, is open. Because Rachmatulin had to interrupt his research first, as he told “Vice”. The reason: there are no mosquitoes to test in Russia in winter. So he can only continue in the spring, when new “test subjects” hatch.

For the time being, it is necessary to use less spectacular but well-tried methods such as sprays or mosquito nets to protect against mosquitoes.