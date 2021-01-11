Inseparable: the new photos of Harry Styles with Olivia Wilde

- Advertisement -

Harry Styles, 26 years old, and Olivia wilde, 36, were spotted with a group of friends walking the streets of Santa Barbara, California, after attending the British singer’s agent’s wedding together last weekend. The surprising first Hollywood couple of the year fell in love on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” Wilde’s second film as a director who also stars alongside the former One Direction.

In the new images, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand in Montecito, California. The singer and actress wear face masks which helped them blend in with the crowd. In another of the photographs captured by the paparazzi, the interpreter of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ appears hugging her around the waist.

Magazine People reported that their romance started while filming. “What started as a close friendship quickly turned romantic,” a source told the aforementioned publication. “They all saw it coming. During breaks, he couldn’t stay away and would visit his trailer. “

Wilde and Styles confirmed their unexpected romance by appearing in public holding hands at the singer’s agent’s wedding, which took place last weekend at Rancho San Ysidro in Montecito, California.

In the photos, obtained by the site Page SixWilde is seen in a long floral dress as he holds the hand of Styles, who is wearing an all-black suit paired with a white button-up shirt. Both actors also wear face masks.

In more snapshots, Styles, who just released the music video for his song “Treat People With Kindness,” wears a white coat while chatting with girlfriend, Glenne Christiaansen, and boyfriend, Jeff Azoff.

Last week they were also seen at the singer’s home in Los Angeles.

The romance goes public weeks after Wilde and his longtime partner, actor Jason Sudeikis, announce that they had separated. They are the parents of two children: Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4. The former couple started dating in 2011 and Sudeikis proposed to her in 2012, but they never married.

Wilde was married to director Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.

The romance may come as a surprise to some, considering the news of Wilde’s split from Sudeikis, which officially ended in November. However, according to the local press, the actors “separated almost a year ago” and it is “it is very unlikely that this news has taken him by surprise ” to the actor.

It is the first relationship that the actress has made public since she and Sudeikis ended their engagement. Although they are no longer together, the exes seem to have the best breakup in Hollywood, they are often photographed hugging and smiling during outings with their children.

Meanwhile, the former member of the band “One Direction” previously dated the Victoria’s Secret model, Camille Rowe30-year-old Portuguese model Sara sampaio, 28, and the chef and blogger, Tess ward, 27. He was also a couple of the singer Taylor Swift, 31, the model Kendall jenner, 25, and the late television host Caroline flack in 2011, when he was 17 and she was 32.

