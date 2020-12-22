Insta360 One R Twin Edition Review: the modular action cam

An action cam that turns into a 360 ° camera simply by changing the lens: this is the Insta360 One R in Twin Edition version. It is a new concept of modular action camera, which gives the possibility not only to change lenses, but also to shoot with “drone effect”, perfect for those who love outdoor sports.

Thanks to a post production software that allows you to change the shot, no stunt will ever be lost: the 360 ​​° camera captures everything around it, with results that are truly spectacular in some cases.

Design and technical features

The Insta360 One R Twin edition consists of three modular modules, like Lego bricks. The first part, essential to make the cam work, is the battery module, on which we find a connector that attaches to the main module, the one with the touch screen, the controls and the microphone. The third module that makes up the camera is instead that of optics: in the package you will find the “standard” 4K Wide Angle and 360 °, consisting of two 180 ° lenses facing opposite directions. To assemble everything it is important to use the Mounting Bracket, a sort of “frame” provided in the package, which allows the various parts not to move accidentally, and which has the classic coupling compatible with GoPro accessories. At the first use it is not immediate to understand how to correctly install the frame, which gives the impression of being rather fragile and is inconvenient in case of battery change, while leaving the memory card easily accessible.

Speaking of technical characteristics, the battery is 1190 mAh and allows you to record about 40-50 minutes of movies, recharges in about an hour. The main module on the other hand has a touch screen of very, perhaps too small, dimensions, a limit imposed by the modular system. From the screen you can switch between video and photo, but also set different shooting modes, such as Standard video, HDR video, Timelapse Mode and Bullet Time video.

Convenient the possibility of mounting the screen outwards, in order to use it for selfies, while the quality of the touch screen is partly to be reviewed, given the lack of sensitivity to touch. On the other hand, the possibility of activating voice commands is very useful, in order to start or stop shooting even without hands. On the upper part of the main module there are the power and shutter buttons, while on the side there is the door for the memory card and to connect the USB cable for battery charging.

The third and most important module is that of optics. Inside the package of the Twin edition version we find two, a 4K Wide Angle and a 360 °. The 4K Wide Angle lens, with aperture f 2.8 and 35 mm equivalent focal length of 16.4 mm, allows you to record videos in 4K at 60 or 30 fps, but you can set lower standards to use less space on the memory card, for example in 2.7K or in 1080p at 24 or 25 fps. Photos can have a resolution of 4000 x 3000 in 4: 3 and 4000 x 2250 in 16: 9.

The 360 ​​° module instead has two 180 ° lenses with f 2.0 aperture and focal length equivalent to 35 mm of 7.2 mm, for a maximum resolution of 5.7 K at 30 fps. Alternatively, supported resolutions also include 3840 x 1920 pixels at 50 fps or 3008 x 1504 pixels at 100 fps. The photos with the 360 ​​° lens instead have a resolution of 6080 x 3040 with a 2: 1 format. Videos can be shot in both 16: 9 and 4: 3 format with H264 or H265 codec, and can be in proprietary INSV format or in MP4, but in this case it is not possible to use Flow State Stabilization with the 4K Wide Angle module , thus making the image less fluid.

The frame that unites the whole guarantees one IPX8 certification, which allows you to immerse the cam up to 5 meters, although the advice is to buy the underwater case resistant up to 60m, sold separately, in case you intend to do many underwater shots.

Proof

The Insta 360 One R turned out to be light and comfortable to use during sports, even if switching from one lens to another involves disassembling the frame and removing the modules, an operation not immediate to do, but not complex once. that you understand the mechanism. The start with voice commands is instead a very useful tool for those who love to film themselves during a descent with a snowboard or a mountain bike ride. The 4K Wide Angle module performs quite well even in unstable situations, for example on a helmet or on the handlebar of a bike, but in low light situations it has some difficulties. The use of the 360 ​​° camera with the stick, available in some bundles, is interesting: thanks to the 360 ​​° lens, the stick “disappears”, giving the impression that the shot is being shot by another person or by a drone. The shot can obviously be controlled live from the smartphone thanks to the app.

The app is an indispensable tool for downloading videos, especially those shot in INSV, Insta 360’s proprietary format. Available for Android and iPhone, it allows you to edit videos, changing shots and subjects. Use is not immediate: it is necessary to do some tests before understanding which tools are needed to modify images, especially with the 360 ​​° lens.

The ability to change the shot is very useful for those who practice sports and want a spectacular “drone effect” and more. The 360 ​​° module captures everything around itself thanks to the two 180 ° lenses, and then “stitches” the two images together, giving the possibility to frame the surrounding environment. It is also possible, always in post production, to fix the subject to be framed: the software will follow any movement it makes, thanks to the 360 ​​° shooting.

In addition to these functions, from the app you can insert background music, with a library already available for free, cut, speed up, slow down the video, change the framing angle and, of course, export it.

We tested the Insta 360 One R “in the field”: the drone effect obtained with the selfie stick it’s really spectacular, but the post production work is long and not really easy if you don’t know the app. It takes a long time to get a good result and, often, it happens to be wrong to use a “track point” or another function, with the result of having to start over.