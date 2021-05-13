Instagram allows you to choose your pronoun and here we teach you how to do it

Social networks today can be seen as the great squares or meeting places of the digital world. That is, there we come together with a universe of people, each with their differences and peculiarities. In that sense, at a time when debates are being generated regarding the ideology of genres and the language used to refer to them, Instagram has brought the possibility of choosing your pronoun.

In this way, if you want to define it in your profile, then we will show you the steps to follow to achieve it.

Steps to choose your pronoun on Instagram

Instagram is a social network that stands out a lot for bringing news constantly. This is how we have seen how stories and reels have become very popular. Likewise, very often we see filters, advertising alternatives and other functions that seek to improve our experience. But the most recent change that gives the possibility to choose your pronoun on Instagram goes beyond the technical and focuses on the purely social.

Choosing the pronoun with which we define ourselves on Instagram opens a door to the visibility of non-binary people, who do not identify as male or female.

In this way, to start choosing your pronoun on Instagram, we will start with going to our profile.

Once there, touch the “Edit profile” option and in the new screen you will see the section to choose the pronoun, just below the “Username” field.

By entering this section, you can add up to 4 pronouns, so that users know how to refer to you.

Lastly, save your changes and the pronouns will show up right next to your name in the profile.

It is a very interesting movement of Instagram, making the experience of a large sector of users much more comfortable and friendly.

If you haven’t updated Instagram, follow this link for Android.

Here you can update Instagram for iOS.

