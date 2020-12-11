Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksInstagram

Instagram already allows you to sell products on the Reels

By Brian Adam
Which instagram is becoming an e-commerce platform it is obvious. For example, some of the latest innovations presented by the company: the possibility of opening new stores integrated with those of Facebook and making payment transactions, or the launch of a new lower navigation bar where it has been included a shopping tab (found where you used to see the notifications of “likes” and “new followers) that many users do not stop clicking accidentally.

Instagram is becoming a Commerce platform

In this strategy of becoming an application in which products are easily bought and soldToday, Instagram added shopping features to Reels, the short video content that mimics TikTok and was officially launched this summer.

Store Buy Reels Instagram

From now on, in addition to being able to use the stores, use sales stickers in the Stories or label products in the live broadcasts, it can also be purchased in the Reels. The company had already announced in October that it would launch the functionality before the end of the year, and now it is available: both individual creators and companies can tag products when they create their Reels.

So when users see a Reel that has content for sale, You can click on a button called «See Products», to start the purchase process, save them for later or obtain more information about the product itself.

Instagram "See products" Reels

In addition to this option, creators can also add the “Branded Content” tag to transparently indicate to their followers that the product they are talking about on their Reel has been a paid collaboration from a company.

Instagram is not the only platform that is turning towards becoming an e-commerce tool. TikTok recently partnered with Shopify to also make it easier to sell products on the platform, as well as manage paid collaborations with influencers who recommend products in their videos.

