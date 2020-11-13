Instagram and Messenger release the disappearing messages

Instagram and Facebook Messenger, which already function as integrated messaging platforms, have just launched a new functionality together, which reaches both messaging systems: the “Vanish Mode”, that is, the way to send temporary messages that disappear automatically .

Users will be able to take screenshots of the message before it fades, but Instagram will alert the person who sent it

The launch comes just days after WhatsApp also incorporates the self-destructing messages, but they work differently. In WhatsApp they disappear seven days after being sent, which not very useful. However, on Messenger and on Instagram the messages They are deleted once the receiver has read them and you leave the conversation. It affects both the text messages that are made and the photographs, memes, GIF files, stickers, videos or reactions that are sent.

To send funny, spontaneous messages, something that you don’t want to stay in the conversation forever, just you have to activate the «Vanish Mode» during a conversation in a very simple way: slide your finger from the bottom of the mobile screen upwards (which is known as Swipe Up) and the messages you send from that moment will automatically vanish, as it will show a warning message the first time you do it. To go back to traditional mode, you just have to Swipe Up again.

If the other person takes a screenshot of the chat while you are using the “Vanish Mode”, Instagram will send you a warning notification so you know. Thus, the other user may be asked to delete that content, or as always, block it and even report it. Instagram and Messenger thus try to protect the safety of the user who uses the “Vanish Mode” and does not want their content to remain on the recipient’s mobile.

However, the reality is that even if you are warned, the other person was able to take the screenshot. What other social networks do, and it is more effective, is to prevent the screenshot from being taken, showing an error or warning message to the person who tried it.

The “Vanish Mode” is now available in Messenger for users in the United States and will arrive in the next few days to those in other countries. Once the launch on Facebook Messenger is complete, it will begin to be integrated into Instagram’s instant messaging as well, reaching more countries, as the company has confirmed.

