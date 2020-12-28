Instagram and the trick to upload your photos from your PC without programs

- Advertisement -

Are you still using Instagram ? Well, you will like this. There, a diversity of people not only love to upload their photos, but decorate them with GIFs, stickers and even fun filters. But not only that, they also publish their stories to let their followers know what they do daily.

However, if you want to upload all your photos from the computer to Instagram, it is necessary to transfer all those images from the PC to the cell phone and thus hang them one by one.

Now that method is over in Instagram . A trick has been discovered so that you can publish the photos of your mom, your dad, your dog or a landscape from your laptop or laptop without having to transfer the information to your phone. It is quite easy and fast.

Remember that it is not necessary to download some type of third-party program that often acquires all your information and data, generating future hacks to your account. How to do it?

HOW TO UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS FROM THE PC TO INSTAGRAM

Everything is in the same Instagram and you must follow all the steps in order not to fail and end up losing that photo you liked.