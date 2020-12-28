Social NetworksInstagramTech News

Instagram and the trick to upload your photos from your PC without programs

By Brian Adam
0
0
63md5pfsjndarm5e56zcpn2cz4.jpg
63md5pfsjndarm5e56zcpn2cz4.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Are you still using Instagram? Well, you will like this. There, a diversity of people not only love to upload their photos, but decorate them with GIFs, stickers and even fun filters. But not only that, they also publish their stories to let their followers know what they do daily.

However, if you want to upload all your photos from the computer to Instagram, it is necessary to transfer all those images from the PC to the cell phone and thus hang them one by one.

Now that method is over in Instagram. A trick has been discovered so that you can publish the photos of your mom, your dad, your dog or a landscape from your laptop or laptop without having to transfer the information to your phone. It is quite easy and fast.

Remember that it is not necessary to download some type of third-party program that often acquires all your information and data, generating future hacks to your account. How to do it?

HOW TO UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS FROM THE PC TO INSTAGRAM

Everything is in the same Instagram and you must follow all the steps in order not to fail and end up losing that photo you liked.

Remember to always press the correct keys to enter this Instagram option. (Photo: MAG)
Remember to always press the correct keys to enter this Instagram option. (Photo: MAG)
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

iPad: What improvements would an M Series processor bring?

Brian Adam - 0
We recently learned that Apple could introduce an M Series processor in its next iPads. The chipsets would have already been requested by the...
Read more
Tech News

Fake versions of Cyberpunk 2077 hit Google Play to steal your data

Brian Adam - 0
The hype that Cyberpunk 2077 generated among all the gamer and non-gamer public is not for less. It is a game...
Read more
Tech News

Site Snatcher, an app to download web pages and view them offline

Brian Adam - 0
When we speak of "surfing the internet", we refer to the process of visiting web pages. In that sense, we have...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©