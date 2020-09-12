Instagram announces support for QR codes globally

Instagram has announced the possibility to see the QR code of your Instagram account within the application and scan it from other. It was launched in Japan last year and now this feature is already available globally.

You can use QR codes within the application, when you want to follow new friends on Instagram, it will be easier than ever to discover and connect to your friend’s account. Even if you don’t have the Instagram app open, you can scan the QR code with your smartphone’s built-in camera, launch the app, and show the other person’s account.

QR codes are now more important than ever

QR codes have become very important. With the coronavirus, many establishments and institutions have been bound to replace the physical, the menu of a restaurant, for example, to use QR codes. Currently, various companies and organizations such as shopping malls, restaurants, tourist places and music festivals operate an Instagram account and use it as an important point of contact with customers.

QR codes on Instagram Instagram

In the future, you will be able to see your QR code within the Instagram app, so you don’t have to worry about it. If you want have it on paper or another format, it is possible, you can download it from a web page.

How to generate your QR code

If you want generate your QR code, go to your profile settings menu and tap QR Code. You may still see it as “Nametag,” but it will turn into a QR code. You can then save or share the image.

Instagram previously deployed a similar system called Nametags, which were internal QR-like codes that could only be scanned from the Instagram camera. You are now stopping using this feature entirely.

Many other apps use their own QR-like system, including Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, and Spotify. (Only Twitter supports actual QR codes.) But with the pandemic, it’s not surprising to see Instagram embrace the more open QR system. The restaurants have started to leave QR codes instead of their physical menus, and other companies request that people scan a QR code to load their website. While Nametags could have worked for this purpose, QR codes make it easier for people to scan and make them less dependent on pulling out the Instagram camera to access information.