Instagram apologizes for promoting inappropriate weight loss content

Instagram users had expressed dissatisfaction with viewing content that prompted them to search for terms related to weight loss. In some cases, this situation increased the risk of a relapse, being counterproductive. In this situation, the company has apologized and has recognized the inappropriate use of content that urged people with eating disorders to lose weight.

To remedy this situation, the company has launched a new feature that removes the terms that lead people to this type of content. In addition to fixing this “bug”, the company has included new search suggestions focused on more artistic and environmental themes, so to speak.

“Those suggestions, as well as the search results themselves, are limited to general interests. Weight loss shouldn’t have been one of them and we’ve taken steps to prevent these terms from appearing here. We regret the confusion caused ”, indicated the Instagram.

“A new way to search Instagram beyond hashtags”

The company has not only recounted the error, it also proposes a new form of search on the platform “beyond hashtags and usernames.” Now just by touching the search bar, various topics related to “gardening, home decoration” and even sunsets will appear.

This new feature comes after Instagram made changes to its platforms to help overweight people overcome eating disorders. Initially, the company planned to guide users to support resources so that they could get information about it. However, as we already mentioned, the tool took an unexpected turn, contrary to its initial purpose.

While Instagram allows users to share experiences related to eating disorders, it is not a guarantee that they will appear as recommendations for the rest of the platform community. This is because the parameters may not meet the demands of the application algorithms.

