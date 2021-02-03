Instagram considers preventing users from sharing feed photos on …

- Advertisement -

Instagram one of the most popular social networks is now considering implementing a major change in how the app and its stories work. The company has removed the option to share feed posts to stories for some users as part of a new trial.

While the social network continues to add more and more features, it also increasingly wants users to better focus on what they post within each element, to maximize engagement.

Instagram removes posts from the feed in stories

As reported by Social Media Today (through The Verge), app users have been getting notifications about the upcoming change that disables the option to re-share a photo or video from the regular feed in stories.

As you can see in this screenshot, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, Instagram is now running a test that prevents some users from sharing news posts in their Stories.

The company claims that some people don’t like to see the same feed content being shared in stories, as each feature was built for a different purpose. A banner appears at the top of the application with the following message for users who have been chosen to participate in this test:

We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts on Stories. During this test, you will not be able to add a feed post to your Story.

Not yet a change in general

Instagram mentioned regarding the report that the tests are being carried out “in a few selected regions”, and also said that “there is no plan to implement this change more widely at this stage.” It is not clear how the social network determines which users and from which regions will lose access to the reshare option.

instagram users: I wish people stopped sharing so many feed posts to their Stories

On a related note, Instagram began advising content creators not to repost TikTok videos on Reels, which is Instagram’s platform that directly competes with TikTok. Although Instagram does not ban TikTok videos, the company asks that the new reels be “original and authentic.”