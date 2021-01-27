Instagram fixes Stories on desktop: here is the new interface

- Advertisement -

One of the most uncomfortable aspects of using Instagram on a desktop platform has always been related to viewing the Stories. However, now the social network owned by Facebook has “run for cover”, releasing a renewed interface that finally allows you to enjoy the Stories properly.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge and 9to5Mac, it is now possible to view the latter from the desktop taking advantage of the width of the screen. In fact, the user is able to see, on the right and on the left, a preview of the Stories before and after the one being played.

This is apparently a minor novelty, but in reality this new interface is capable of significantly improve the experience of viewing the Stories (which previously appeared a little less enjoyable than what happens on smartphones, since on PC there is no “vertical” screen).

Anyhow, the functionality is in the rollout phase. This means that the interface should arrive for everyone in a short amount of time. However, some may not have received it yet, as it is released gradually.

For the rest, we remind you that we recently also dealt with the issue of the new dashboard for entrepreneurs and influencers, as well as the much discussed return of likes.