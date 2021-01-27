Tech News

Instagram fixes Stories on desktop: here is the new interface

By Brian Adam
0
0
Instagram fixes Stories on desktop: here is the new interface
Instagram Fixes Stories On Desktop: Here Is The New Interface

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Instagram fixes Stories on desktop: here is the new interface

One of the most uncomfortable aspects of using Instagram on a desktop platform has always been related to viewing the Stories. However, now the social network owned by Facebook has “run for cover”, releasing a renewed interface that finally allows you to enjoy the Stories properly.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge and 9to5Mac, it is now possible to view the latter from the desktop taking advantage of the width of the screen. In fact, the user is able to see, on the right and on the left, a preview of the Stories before and after the one being played.

This is apparently a minor novelty, but in reality this new interface is capable of significantly improve the experience of viewing the Stories (which previously appeared a little less enjoyable than what happens on smartphones, since on PC there is no “vertical” screen).

Anyhow, the functionality is in the rollout phase. This means that the interface should arrive for everyone in a short amount of time. However, some may not have received it yet, as it is released gradually.

For the rest, we remind you that we recently also dealt with the issue of the new dashboard for entrepreneurs and influencers, as well as the much discussed return of likes.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Intel’s new GPU doesn’t work on AMD

Brian Adam - 0
After a long time working on the development of a dedicated graphics card for desktop computers, Intel has presented Iris Xe. ...
Read more
Tech News

Apple recommends updating your iPhone and iPad for these security flaws

Brian Adam - 0
You better catch up on your phone from Manzana! A new patch dedicated to iPhone and iPad devices is available to fix a...
Read more
Tech News

Apple beats Amazon: it is the brand that is worth more, Poste Italiane in the top 50

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has surpassed Amazon in terms of brand value. To say it is the Brand Finance ranking relating to the 500 strongest brands...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©