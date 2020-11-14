Instagram gives greater prominence to its store and Reels in its interface redesign

Instagram has announced some important changes to its application today. Its main novelty is the redesign of its interface including: the “Reels” tab and the “Store” tab. The Reels tab is the place where you can easily discover short and funny videos from users around the world. The Shop tab It is a new way to connect with brands and creators, and discover products to be able to buy them.

Setting the trend for young people in these difficult times

On Instagram, they have always focused mainly on young people and creators because, they are the ones who mark the trends. In the present, changes to your platform are coming steadily. This is due to the evolution of the way users use Instagram and interact with the world. This year, with the pandemic and much of the world spending more time in their homes, there was a short video explosion and entertained on Instagram.

More and more people buy from home

New interface redesign on Instagram Instagram

Great activity has also been observed in the area of online shopping, since more and more people prefer to do them from home, and the young people seek recommendations on what to buy from your favorite creators.

“Reels” and the “Store” have been a success

Within a few months of launching the new “Reels” feature, the creators have already produced amazing content. Now, Instagram has decided to give it more prominence by adding the tab “Reels”, to function as a kind of stage, a place where people can share their creativity with the world and have the chance to find an even more interesting audience.

The “Shop” tab it’s also been a simple new way to seek inspiration from creators, shop on Instagram, and support small businesses. Here the app has also decided to give it greater influence.

East new interface redesign It had already been in the testing phase for months. Now arrives in Spain for all the public. It seems that at the moment these Instagram changes are reaching users progressively. The reason that it has not reached everyone at the same time could be due to server changes, which do not depend directly on the update of the app, but on changes in the app’s own servers.