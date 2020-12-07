Instagram Guides: Everything you should know about the feature

Instagram is expanding its new guides function and making it available to all users. This allows us to share products and posts from other people and prepare them in a similar way to a blog. We’ll explain everything you can about I.nstagram guides should know.

The Instagram Guides have been around since May 2020. At that time, the Facebook subsidiary announced them in a blog entry as “another way of receiving recommendations, tips and other content from your preferred creators, public figures, organizations and magazines” to discover.

What are Instagram guides?

In the guides you can collect content and present it in a similar way to a blog. These are separate sub-pages that summarize several posts in your profile in a separate tab.

You can also add your own information to this and give the content of your favorite accounts its own context or personal touch.

The first guides focused on topics relating to well-being and safety in spring 2020. Instagram selected accounts such as the lifestyle magazine @couch_magazin in advance, which were allowed to test the function.

Within a sustainability week, a guide on the topic of slow travel with tips from the Creatorn @zweidiereisen was created under the hashtag #fairstehste

“Guides offer us the opportunity to summarize content on different topics in a clear manner,” says Anja Steinau, Lead Social Media at Couch Magazin.

“For the #fairstehste campaign together with Instagram, we use the function to present our community with various topics related to sustainability within a week, including tips from selected companies and creators.”

Which Instagram guides are there?

There are a total of three different types of guides: for posts, for places, and for products.

Influencers and companies can use post guides, for example, to answer frequently asked questions from their community and to create an FAQ. And private individuals can also express themselves creatively and create guides from their own and third-party contributions.

In guides to places you can recommend places in your city and your surroundings. And in product guides you can share your favorite products with other users.

Storytelling with Instagram guides

Instagram guides basically allow topics and products to be presented on a narrative level.

Storytelling is the most effective way of disseminating information because it creates images in the head of the potential customer, stimulates their creativity and details more easily remembered.

As mentioned, you can find guides in your profile under a new icon. It’s located between the tabs for your posted and saved posts. However, the icon is only visible once you have created a guide.

How do I create a guide step by step?

To create Instagram guides, visit your profile page and click on the “+” top left. Then you choose “Guides” out.

You can now the Type of guide choose. If you choose a posts guide, Instagram will redirect you to your posted and saved posts.

Select all the posts you want and click “Continue” at. After that you can title, one cover photo and optionally one Add text, in which you describe what your guide and the individual articles are about.

Now you click on “Add posts“And publish your guide in your profile.

If you want to create a guide about places, Instagram will direct you to a place selection. There you can search for different places and add selected pictures to your guide.

Note, however, that you can embed a maximum of 30 posts in an Instagram guide. In the case of a carousel post with multiple posts, the guide only shows the first post.

How do I create a guide for my shop?

For a product guide, you can select products from any brand and add them to a guide that have set up a shop on Instagram. Instagram emphasizes that product guides will also be integrated into the new shopping tab on the home screen.

In this way, brands and creators should be able to potentially be discovered by a new audience – i.e. by users who have not yet subscribed to them.

During the creation process, you can use the search bar in Instagram Shopping to search for products or add favorite products from your wish list. When you have selected all products, you can edit your guide as described according to your personal wishes.

Instagram guides: how should I be careful about my privacy?

You can share Instagram guides with your friends or community via stories and direct messages. You can also allow other people to add your posts to their guides. Your username will always be displayed with your post.

Instagram has automatically activated the function for you. If you want to deactivate it, look in the privacy settings for the sub-item “Guides“And turn off the controller there.

When is it worth creating a guide?

With the guides, the photo network develops into an even more fully-fledged platform. Instagram is not a substitute for an independent website, but the guides offer operators the opportunity to create something like a blog area themselves on the network.

For influencers and companies, guides are worthwhile for reasons of storytelling. Information can be conveyed in a narrative way. And the possibility of working with content from other users enables cooperation with befriended influencers and companies.

It takes time to familiarize yourself with Instagram’s new and advanced features. However, anyone who reaches a large target group via the photo network should deal with them.