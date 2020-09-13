Tech NewsCommunicationCommunitySocial NetworksInstagram

Instagram has started to implement a new feature that will make you stay longer on its platform

By Brian Adam
Instagram has started rolling out a new feature on its platform called “Suggested Posts.” It’s essentially a new place to show in-app ads at the bottom of your feed. Previously, the app would simply display an “You’re up to date” notice when you reached the end of your feed and now, it will start showing suggested posts below the notice.

Instagram has changed its strategy

The “You are up to date” feature was introduced to help users control excess time on the platform by clearly informing them that they had seen all recent posts from the accounts they follow. Instagram, as well as its parent company Facebook, also introduced tools to help users track their use of social media.

Suggested Instagram posts will be displayed below the clearly visible “You are up to date” notice, making sure the user knows what they are seeing. These suggestions will be based on user behavior, such as their saved posts or “likes”, and even based on posts from the accounts they follow.

Instagram

You can choose which publications do not interest you

As with any ad on Instagram, users can choose to let Instagram know that they don’t like any particular suggested post by clicking the button on the iPhone or Android above the post and tapping “I’m not interested.” Users will also see a “View Older Posts” button if they want to skip suggested posts and view older posts.

 

