Instagram: how to download large profile picture

Do you want a trick of Instagram ? Here we will show you one. Through the social network we can find out what our favorite artists, and even our friends, do just by visiting their profile.

But sometimes we want to download his profile picture to keep it either on our cell phone or place it as the wallpaper of our conversations in the app.

It is for that reason that we will teach you a very nice trick to download the profile image of a contact from Instagram no need to take screenshot. Best of all, it will be downloaded in original size.

It should be noted that this trick only works for those profiles that are in public mode, so if your Instagram friend has it restricted, it may not work.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD A CONTACT’S PROFILE PHOTO ON INSTAGRAM

The best thing about being able to download an Instagram profile image is that it is not necessary to have to download some strange program on your cell phone. Instead, just follow these steps:

You must first enter your Instagram account.

Then copy the URL of the profile that you want to download the profile picture.

Once that is done, go to this website called Stories Down .

Learn the simple trick to download an Instagram profile photo without programs. (Photo: MAG)