Instagram: how to make your Top Nine 2020 without programs

Do you want to see what your photos were that people loved the most in your account. Despite this, creative minds of users of Instagram not only did they seek various forms of entertainment, but they were encouraged to share their Top nine. How is it generated?

To do this, you must download a third-party application that chooses the photos of your Instagram that had greater visibility, in addition to “I like you” in Instagram .

Of course, you must link your social network account with the application that we will mention in the next tutorial, you can even create a Top Nine 2020 with the accounts of other friends just by copying the URL.

The best thing is that, on the web, it is not necessary to download any program that, many times, tends to download viruses or get you into strange pages full of malware.

In this way you can see your Top Nine of 2020 on Instagram. Will you create it? (Photo: Top Nine)