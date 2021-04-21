Instagram introduces new feature that filters DM with abusive language

- Advertisement -

In recent days, Instagram has announced significant changes to its platform. From new tools to protect minors from abusive people to a possible version of the app aimed at children. But, now it has focused on the adult population, introducing a new function that filters DM with abusive language.

This new tool reinforces the platform’s messaging service. As is well known, when we receive a message from a user that we do not have added, Instagram filters them and files them in a separate folder. In this case, it is up to us to decide whether to accept it or not.

Instagram: “Fighting abuse is a complex challenge”

The new Instagram filter aims to free its users from viewing DM with content “racist, sexist, homophobic or any other type of abuse”, which could negatively impact them.

“… Combating abuse is a complex challenge and there is not a single step we can take to eliminate it completely. For example, we know that many in our community, particularly people with the most followers, have faced abuse of their DM request inbox from people they do not follow, ”the company comments.

How do you activate the new Instagram feature?

While fighting hate is quite a difficult task, the platform strives to make positive changes that curb abuse. It even highlights that “because direct messages are private conversations”, they do not “proactively search for hate speech or harassment” as they do in other parts of Instagram. For example: in the comment section.

So how do you activate this feature? You just have to go to the Settings menu, locate the Privacy label and then select a new section called “Hidden Words”. In effect, you will be able to enable filters for comments and direct message requests.

This tool will work with offensive predefined words, phrases, and emojis. It even offers you the possibility of adding new terms that you may consider offensive. Thus, you will not have to view DMs with offensive content.

“Hidden Words” will be available in the coming weeks and will be rolled out gradually in different countries.

