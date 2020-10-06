Instagram is serious about fighting ‘fake news’ and offensive comments

We could all think that these movements that are taking place around fake news on social networks are caused by an intention to end them and, although it is also true, it is no less true than the presidential elections in the United States of 3 November also have their weight in these measures. And is that Facebook does not want to be singled out again, after what happened in 2016 with the subsequent Cambridge Analytica scandal. So they seek, at least, to show firmness in the face of those media that are dedicated to misinforming to create (false) states of opinion.

And that’s what Instagram is on, one of the legs of Mark Zuckerberg’s, which has started to label all those media that are controlled by a state, or by a country, so that users know if we may find ourselves facing a disinformation campaign designed to influence precisely those presidential elections in November. In addition, all users who have doubts about what it means for a media to belong to a country will have a specific page where they are informed of the bias that such information could have.

Specifically, for Instagram, state-controlled media are those that “may be partially or totally under the editorial control of their government, according to our own research and evaluation against a set of criteria developed for this purpose. “In this way, they try to tackle problems such as that of Russian interference in the 2016 elections and in those won by Donald Trump.

Anti-bullying filter and offensive comments

Another of the tasks that have been proposed to eradicate from Instagram is that of reduce the tension in the comments to certain publications and that could be considered a type of online harassment. Hence, from now on, the social network warns the user that they are going to respond with some high-sounding phrase so that they think about it and that, in this way, we all contribute to keeping the spirit in the social network.

In any case, as these types of warnings do not usually offer too much effectiveness, from Facebook they have thought that it is best to go one step further and that is why the simple warning will become a slap on the wrist with the possibility of being banned from the social network– An offensive comment could disable a user’s account when they repeat offenders. Moreover, another of the measures they are working on is to hide these out-of-tune responses to, at least, try to keep the social ecosystem as healthy and healthy as possible.