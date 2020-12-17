Instagram launches a new button to chat on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Facebook continues to take steps in the integration of its messaging platforms. Now Instagram has just launched the possibility that companies add a “chat on WhatsApp” button directly.

Companies and SMEs can now offer personalized customer service through WhatsApp on Instagram

Since Instagram is becoming an e-commerce app, in which stores can be established, with a specific shopping tab and in which products can be sold in Stories, in Direct and even in Reels, offer customer service personalized customer service through this channel has become essential for SMEs and small businesses.

So now Instagram adds a new button «chat on WhatsApp», which is located in the profile next to the “send message” or “call by phone” buttons and which is used for SMEs and small businesses to offer personalized and prompt attention to their customers and followers.

Many companies already included their contact number in WhatsApp in their profile bio, and now it will be easier for customers to contact them this way by adding the new button.

In order to include the chat button through WhatsApp on Instagram, it is necessary to have a company account on Instagram and a WhatsApp account (it can be private WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business).

You must make sure that you have the latest versions of both applications. You will have to link your WhatsApp account in the configuration options of your Instagram profile, in the “Linked accounts” section.

Anyway, from TreceBits we have contacted Facebook to provide us with detailed information on how to proceed to link the accounts and we will update this article as soon as they reply.

.