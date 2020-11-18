Instagram launches keyword searches, no hashtags

Instagram has launched a new feature that will allow find content easier on the social network. From now on, content can be searched by keywords, and not only by hashtags, as was the case up to now.

The new searches are currently only available in six English-speaking countries

If a user wanted to find content about “sportswear”, for example, until now they had to use the hashtag #sportswear. Only content that included that hashtag appeared, or accounts that included those words in the name or bio of the profile.

However, from now on, when Instagram expands its search options, it could appear among the contained results that were about sportswear, even though they do not include that tag in the text or in the account description.

Keep in mind that the novelty comes from now on to six English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and Canada. For the moment, searches in Spanish will not be «improved» with this functionality that allows finding content by «keywords».

How is Instagram able to find those contents that are not tagged, but that refer to the searched keyword? It is not clear. Apparently, different factors are taken into account, such as the type of content, the visual recognition of the image, the moment it was published … to determine if it can be relevant content for the user according to what they want to find.

As confirmed by Instagram, “machine learning” technologies will be used to improve the recognition of the content that will appear in search results. There is no doubt that it is an advance when it comes to displaying content on the social network, but even so, it seems to indicate that the novelty still has much to improve. We will have to be attentive, above all, to when it is launched for accounts in Spanish.

