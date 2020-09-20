Instagram launches Shop in Italy for purchases: all the details

Instagram has officially unveiled the arrival of a “showcase” that will allow users of theofficial app for mobile devices to purchase the products offered within the social network more easily.

In particular, according to what was written by Instagram itself on its official blog, Mark Zuckerberg’s company decided to launch a new section linked to the “Explore” menu. Call Instagram Shop, this page allows you to find and buy products more easily of brands and creators. In the only screenshot available, or the one present at the bottom of the news, you can also notice a “Suggested for you“, therefore the Instagram algorithm is able to recommend the products to the user based on their tastes, taking into account the accounts that follow and the companies that decide to use the Shopping functionality.

In short, various types of purchases can be made on Instagram shortly. This is an interesting move on the part of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, given that makes the purchasing process easier. It will be interesting to see how this test will go. This possibility has been rumored for some time, but very few expected Instagram to announce it in this way, avoiding presentations with great pomp and limiting themselves to a post of a few lines published on his official blog.

For the moment we have not been able to find the page within the official Instagram app, but functionality is likely to be rollout. About this social network, very interesting information emerged on Instagram from the Congress of the United States of America.