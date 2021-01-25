Instagram launches the new «Panel for professionals»

- Advertisement -

Instagram has launched a new information panel in which content creators on the social network can obtain more information on the performance of your posts, but also with the aim of getting more out of it and even receiving tips to monetize your account and explore relevant information published on the platform.

The new panel has already been activated in all Instagram professional and creator accounts

Over the past year, Instagram launched numerous features for content creators and professional accounts, such as the new Stores, the ability to pay directly on the social network, tools to create sponsored content…. Last November it brought them together in a single access point from which brands and creators can access all the tools and, since then, more than 37 million brands have accessed this professional repository.

Now it is completed with the creation of this «Panel for professionals«, In which both brands and content creators will find three main functionalities that will make their experience better on the social network. They are as follows:

-Activity statistics: Where you can see data and trends according to the performance of your accounts.

-Make your business grow: Instagram will give you access to tools that allow you to manage your accounts more efficiently and you can also check the status and eligibility of your account for monetization programs.

-Stay informed: Learn how to get more out of Instagram through tips, tricks and guides selected by the social network.

Most of these materials already exist on Instagram, what the company does in this new «Panel for professionals» is to bring everything together in one place so that it is easier for creators to access all of them.

The new “Panel for professionals” is now available for all Business and Creator accounts on Instagram, as announced by the company.

