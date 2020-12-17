Instagram Lite, a shortened version of less than 2 megabytes with which you will save space on your smartphone

- Advertisement -

Today during the “Facebook Fuel For India” event, Instagram has launched Instagram Lite, a trimmed version of their photo and video sharing service. With less than 2MB in size, Instagram Lite is mainly developed for users with limited internet bandwidth and low memory phones (like Android Go smartphones).

However, this version will not lose any essential functions, and it will also be a great alternative for those who have been frustrated with the cluttered user experience of the latest versions of the main application as a result of the constant trickle of new features in recent months.

Instagram Lite what’s different?

Instagram Lite emphasizes speed, performance and responsiveness. The overall app experience is similar to the full version, but removes several key functionalities like Reels, shopping section and IGTV to offer users a clean and light experience. Depending on how users value those specific sub-functions, this new version of the application could be a very good alternative.

“With the Instagram Lite trial, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, our goal is to democratize expression and creativity for more people in less developed countries. We also hope to gain valuable information before a global rollout of Instagram. Lite. ” – Vishal Shah, Instagram VP of Product, at the Facebook Fuel for India event.

Where and when will it be available?

Instagram Lite only available at the moment in India, but there are plans to release a version to global markets at an early date. According to the official list of apps, Instagram Lite was first made available on the Google Play Store on December 9 and already has more than 5 million downloads at the time of this writing. The new Lite app comes after the company shut down the old Lite version earlier this year, which was available in locations in Mexico, Kenya, and the Philippines.

