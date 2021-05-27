Instagram now allows all accounts to choose if they want to hide the number of “likes”

Instagram gave the first lights on its idea of ​​hiding the counter of the “likes” of the publications in 2019. Over time, this pilot test extended its reach and until recently, it was still from new trials.

Every trial period comes to an end at some point and after two years, he determined the definitive mode of this function. Finally, it will be up to each user to choose whether or not to hide this counter, as one more privacy option.

Instagram now allows you to choose if we want to hide the “like” counter in the publications

The announcement of this measure was made by Instagram recently, through its official blog.

In the publication, they point out that after the indicated test period and after listening to opinions from users and experts, they chose to make optional for each user the possibility of showing the “like” counter in each publication.

As in WhatsApp, with its option to hide the read notifications (the blue colored signs), the privacy setting is bi-directional. This means that, if you choose to hide the visibility of the aforementioned counter, that user will be restricted from seeing the public “like” figures of all the other accounts.

With its announcement, Instagram highlighted the possibility of betting on a “healthier” dynamic, away from the pressures that these figures can generate in some. “This way, if you want, you can focus on the photos and videos that are being shared, rather than how many likes they get.”They noted in their post.

How to hide “likes” on Instagram

If you want to hide this counter from public view in your publications, assuming that for you it will also imply a restriction to see those figures in other accounts, you can make the change in the section of Settings, found in the profile view of the application.

Within the settings of Privacy, you have to access the section dedicated to Publications and there, select if you want to hide the counts of “likes” and views of videos.

These settings are in addition to the other, already known, privacy settings that apply to messages, comments, labels and other aspects of this network.

The implementation of this initiative responds to a request from various sectors concerned about the impact that exposure to social pressures due to popularity or for similar reasons may have, mainly on young people.

In this regard, from Instagram they indicated that they are financing external research on the experiences of people on Instagram and evaluating ways to improve their policies and products. “We are currently soliciting research proposals from global academics and non-profit organizations. If you are interested you can find more information here on how to send ”, they commented in the announcement.