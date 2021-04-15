web
Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksInstagram

Instagram proves that you can decide whether or not you want to see the “likes”

Like Instagram.jpg
Like Instagram.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Share on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on PinterestShare to EmailShare on TelegramShare on WhatsApp
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Instagram is testing a new tool that would allow users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of “likes” in your own posts or those of people you follow.

The experiment will start on Instagram, but the company is considering applying it on Facebook as well

This option has begun to be tested in a small group of profiles around the world to test its operation. At the moment it will only be tested on Instagram, but the company is considering doing the same on Facebook as well.

The social network began to test with the option of hiding the “likes” in the publications in 2019, first in Canada and later around the world. However, in that case the followers could not see the total number of “likes” that a publication has received, but the owner of the profile did have that information visible. In this model, the “followers” ​​could see the complete list of users who “liked” the publication, but the total number did not appear.

This experiment was designed to see if hiding the number of “likes” reduces the pressure of users on the platform, which, according to Instagram, could create self-esteem problems in users. However, the test produced very different reactions between them. Although for some users the possibility was beneficial, many others preferred count the number of “likes” to measure popularity of a person. There were even those who saw business interests in Instagram’s decision, even with the aim of making money, beyond wanting users to not be obsessed with “likes” and trying to get them to publish more content.

Last March, Instagram hid, by mistake and for a short period of time, the “likes” of some users. As a result of the accident, a good number of users of the social network reported changes in their profiles, in which the number of “likes” received disappeared to be replaced by the message “XX XX and others” together with the emoticon of a heart.

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Before Your Eyes Review: Life goes by in the blink of an eye

An eyelid movement reading system allows you to play Before Your Eyes with your eyes: a suggestive and engaging experience. A colorful universe populated with...
Read more
Tech News

Televisa and Univisión will jointly create a streaming platform with their content

With the mass use of digital platforms to consume multimedia content, television has begun to lose ground, given the growing terrain that platforms such...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: Smaller, Better, and Cheaper

Amazon is marketing its new Echo Buds, second generation of wireless headphones that arrive with improvements in design, features and with a cheaper sale...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.