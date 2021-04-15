Instagram proves that you can decide whether or not you want to see the “likes”

- Advertisement -

Instagram is testing a new tool that would allow users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of “likes” in your own posts or those of people you follow.

The experiment will start on Instagram, but the company is considering applying it on Facebook as well

This option has begun to be tested in a small group of profiles around the world to test its operation. At the moment it will only be tested on Instagram, but the company is considering doing the same on Facebook as well.

The social network began to test with the option of hiding the “likes” in the publications in 2019, first in Canada and later around the world. However, in that case the followers could not see the total number of “likes” that a publication has received, but the owner of the profile did have that information visible. In this model, the “followers” ​​could see the complete list of users who “liked” the publication, but the total number did not appear.

This experiment was designed to see if hiding the number of “likes” reduces the pressure of users on the platform, which, according to Instagram, could create self-esteem problems in users. However, the test produced very different reactions between them. Although for some users the possibility was beneficial, many others preferred count the number of “likes” to measure popularity of a person. There were even those who saw business interests in Instagram’s decision, even with the aim of making money, beyond wanting users to not be obsessed with “likes” and trying to get them to publish more content.

Last March, Instagram hid, by mistake and for a short period of time, the “likes” of some users. As a result of the accident, a good number of users of the social network reported changes in their profiles, in which the number of “likes” received disappeared to be replaced by the message “XX XX and others” together with the emoticon of a heart.

