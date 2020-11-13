Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksInstagram

Instagram records drops around the world

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

For the second day in a row, Instagram is registering significant problems at the moment that prevent the service from being offered normally.

Instagram has been suffering constant drops in the service for two days

If you are trying to upload stories to the social network, you may experience a excessive slowness when uploading them or, directly, that it is impossible to upload them. There are also problems updating the post feed and seeing new content posted by other users. Some users they can’t even access to the application.

In the same way, problems are also being registered when using the web version of Instagram. All these errors are being accounted for by the Downdetector service, which monitors activity on the main Internet services.

According to the Instagram activity mapCurrently, errors in the service are affecting different parts of the world, with Western Europe being one of the most affected areas, along with the United States. In TreceBits we have been able to verify the impossibility of using the Instagram service.

In addition, many users have taken advantage of the fall to report the situation on other social networks, especially on Twitter, where The hashtag #InstagramDown is already trending.

For now Instagram has not offered an explanation about what happened. Nor has it indicated what happened in the falls that were registered yesterday, nor has it indicated whether the cuts that are taking place at the moment have something to do with those of the past day.

Nor has it confirmed the fall of the current service, so we are waiting for an official response that, as soon as it occurs, we will reflect updating this news.

Are you experiencing problems using Instagram normally? Tell us about your experience in the comments to this article.

