Instagram reveals personal data of users by mistake

Instagram revealed personal data of some users last October, which were accessible to some business accounts, according to Facebook sources.

The error was active for a short period of time during the month of October in the Business Suite tool

Apparently, there was an error in Business Suite – the tool used by marketers and Social Media professionals to manage several corporate Facebook and Instagram accounts – whereby, if a Facebook business account was linked to an Instagram one, it could become part of a test group in which the company worked and in which the failure occurred.

The error allowed the companies that were included in this working group to have access to personal information of users just by sending them a direct message On Instagram. Among the information that was exposed was the user’s email address – in the event that it was private information – and the user’s date of birth, data that a company with which you chat on Instagram does not have to receive. .

Information could be accessed no matter if the user’s account was private or if the function to receive messages on Instagram was blocked. The company accounts that were part of the experiment could receive the information.

Was a security researcher named Saugat Pokharel the one who made the discovery. He even reproduced the bug by testing to demonstrate how easy it was to access that information. In doing so, he contacted Facebook, a company that offered him a reward for reporting bugs on the social network through its “Bug Bounty” program, similar to that run by many other Internet companies.

According to Facebook, the error was reproduced for a short period of time in the month of October and was fixed immediately, it received the notification from Pokharel, although it has not confirmed the number of accounts that could be affected.

Pokharel had already reported another error on Instagram last August, discovering that the social network did not delete the private messages sent by the user once they deleted their account.

