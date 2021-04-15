Instagram starts another test with global likes

- Advertisement -

Something as apparently innocent as “likes” has become an obsession for a large group of users of social networks, and especially of networks like Instagram, where there are those who want to accumulate the maximum number of possible “likes” in their publications, as well as in the number of followers, becoming capable of everything possible to achieve these objectives.

Instagram is aware of the importance of regulating the use of “likes” to avoid the appearance of extreme situations, but without affecting the public figures who maintain commercial relationships with brands within the platform.



It is committed to offering more control options

So after testing the hiding of the “likes” publicly, although this data was had by all users, including the so-called influencers, available privately, the platform has now announced the arrival of a small “global test” in which users are offered three options in regards to your experience with the “likes” on the platform.

This test will cause selected users to choose between: not see counts of “likes” on anyone’s posts, turn off “likes” for your own posts, or keep the original experience.

With this, the users They would have more control options, avoiding unnecessary situations within the platform, according to their preferences, although at the moment the intention of the company to expand this test to all users is unknown, with which the results will indicate whether or not the new control options will finally reach the rest of the users.

Facebook, owner of Instagram, has also been carrying out similar tests on its main platform, hiding in 2019 the “likes” of the publications along with other activity data, although at the moment it is unknown if the test that now starts on Instagram also It will get you to take it to your main platform.

To all this, from Facebook they are committed to learning from the new test that they have just started on Instagram, and they even already warn that they will soon share more information about itTherefore, we will have to be attentive to the next steps that the social media giant can take to protect users with more controls and other tools that facilitate healthy participation.