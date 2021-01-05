Instagram tests a new design for Stories on the web

- Advertisement -

Instagram allows users of the web version to create Stories and view those of other users on the computer, saving some of the limitations imposed by not having a touch screen like mobile phones.

Instagram has confirmed the tests but has not indicated if the new design will finally be implemented for all users

For example, you cannot tap on the screen to go to the next story. However, Instagram solves this problem by using a left and right arrow system of content that allows you to navigate intuitively and go back to the previous Story or go to the next one with just one click of the mouse.

It is not a bad system, but it is possible that one that further improve the way you navigate from story to story on the web. Instagram is carrying out tests to implement a new design in the Stories of the web version that would be a kind of carousel in which not only would a specific story be seen, as before, but the following and previous ones could also be seen .

The way to navigate would be similar, making a click with the mouse, but now it would be much easier to know where the user is and what content they have seen and what they have left to see, as shown in the image.

For now, Instagram has begun to show this new design to some users, but there is no record of how many are being able to use it. It is only known that it is a test – that if it has been confirmed by a company spokesperson – but it is unknown if the new design will be implemented for all users gradually, nor a possible date, if the renewal is to occur.

