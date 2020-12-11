Instagram tests timers in Stories

Instagram is running tests for add a timer just below the story bubbles, in order to show users the time remaining for such content to disappear before the maximum of 24 hours from its publication.

Instagram is testing a timer on user stories to indicate the time remaining for it to disappear from the screen

The timer can be used to encourage users to interact more with the stories that are about to disappear, and thus increase the traffic of people towards a certain content. In that sense, great utility is assumed. However, questions arise about how it would work. For example, how long does it take as a reference if multiple stories are uploaded at different times?

For example, if the user uploads a content to Instagram Stories at 10 in the morning and another at 10 at night, does the timer reset to show the time since the last content uploaded or does it keep the time of the first? The answer is not yet available, since Instagram has not even confirmed the completion of the test, since it is known because some users have shared screenshots on other social networks.

Instagram may show the content that is closest to “expiring”, especially considering that the goal of this new functionality is to get the user to go quickly to the story before the end of its viewing time.

Another question that arises has to do with the fact that Instagram stories they are not shown in chronological order in the top bar of the app screen, but are shown as determined by the Instagram algorithm. Would this change with the inclusion of the timer?

At the moment, there is no more information about the timer It is not known if Instagram will end up officially launching the funcionality. We will have to be attentive to any movement in this regard.

