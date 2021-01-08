Instagram tips to generate more ‘engagement’ in Reels

- Advertisement -

Instagram is willing to beat TikTok and its music videos based on Reels, the function that it launched last summer and that certainly allows you to create videos quite similar to those of the Chinese app.

Instagram already allows you to sell products on the Reels

But far from being a mere copy, for Instagram the Reels have become a fundamental piece in its strategy for 2021 and they should be taken into account when planning content in this new year.

The social network will announce more news for them – it recently added the possibility of selling products and confirmed the arrival of advertising – and we should be prepared for a year in which the Reels will be even more protagonists.

In this context, Instagram has provided a series of tips on what should and should not be done when publishing Reels if you want to achieve ‘engagement’ or that the audience interact more with that content. He has published them through his “Creators” account, where he usually offers tips to get more out of the different elements of the social network.

The tips are divided into dos and don’ts. Even though they are really generic, they are worth considering. They would come to say the following:

What to do to get more engagement with Reels

-Be creative and give the feeling that anyone can come together and create

-Share original content, created with the Reels camera. (In other words, don’t just post videos already created on TikTok to Reels)

-Use the musical tools and the Reels audio library.

-Be relevant and adapt to cultural moments and trends.

-Look for the WOW (surprise) or LOL (laughs) effect

-Look for the intrigue of the viewer

-Offer a surprise or entertaining moment

-Follow the Rules of Use of Instagram

What not to do in Reels

-Do not add music that is not in the Instagram audio library, unless you have the corresponding license.

-Don’t use old-fashioned references

-Don’t get lost in history or leave it halfway.

-Do not create content that goes against the Rules of Use of Instagram. For example, content that incites violence.

