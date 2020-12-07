Now you have a secret way to celebrate this 10th anniversary with a hidden feature that allows us to change the icon of the application. We have the 4 official icons that the app had and another 9 more icons to choose from . By changing the icon, we will see the one we have selected on our home screen.

How to change the Instagram icon with this Easter egg

This possibility has been rumored for a few weeks, and now Instagram has introduced it as an improvement over the last 10th anniversary update . These are the steps you need to follow:

Go to the App Store and check that Instagram is up to date with the latest version.

Now open Instagram and click on your user profile in the lower right corner .

Click on 3 strips in the upper right corner and then in Settings .

Swipe down and you will see several celebration emojis near the top.

When you slide to the present it looks like confetti on the screen and you enter a new secret menu .

From here you could choose the icon that you like the most.

These are the new icons that we can put on Instagram:

Current .

Classic 2 , released in August 2011.

Classic , the icon that the app has had since October 27, 2010.

Original , the icon of the original app that launched on October 6, 2010.

Code name , symbol for original app developer.

Twilight .

Sunrise .

Twilight .

Pride .

Gold .

Dark .

clear .

Very dark .

A very original way to change the Instagram icon Now that anyone can put whatever icons they want in the iOS apps, Instagram allows us to do a pretty cool customization.