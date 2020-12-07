How to change the Instagram icon with this Easter egg
This possibility has been rumored for a few weeks, and now Instagram has introduced it as an improvement over the last 10th anniversary update . These are the steps you need to follow:
- Go to the App Store and check that Instagram is up to date with the latest version.
- Now open Instagram and click on your user profile in the lower right corner .
- Click on 3 strips in the upper right corner and then in Settings .
- Swipe down and you will see several celebration emojis near the top.
- When you slide to the present it looks like confetti on the screen and you enter a new secret menu .
- From here you could choose the icon that you like the most.
- Current .
- Classic 2 , released in August 2011.
- Classic , the icon that the app has had since October 27, 2010.
- Original , the icon of the original app that launched on October 6, 2010.
- Code name , symbol for original app developer.
- Twilight .
- Sunrise .
- Twilight .
- Pride .
- Gold .
- Dark .
- clear .
- Very dark .
A very original way to change the Instagram icon Now that anyone can put whatever icons they want in the iOS apps, Instagram allows us to do a pretty cool customization.