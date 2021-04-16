Instagram will allow users to enable or disable the “likes” of your photos

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

To this day, you all know what “like” means since social networks included them on their platforms and how important it has become for many users who use it as a kind of indicator of their acceptance. your posts in places like Instagram. An element that has caused significant psychological damage in society. Instagram made the decision to stop showing the likes in the publications to different users randomly, a measure that was applied progressively as and for which we can be prepared even before it arrives. Many users did not welcome the decision, that is why this tool has been created, with which we can recover on our computer. Now it seems that Instagram will try to give users more control over the “like” counter on their posts. The company has announced a “small global trial” that will offer users three options when it comes to counting “likes”: choose not to see “likes” on anyone’s posts, disable them only on their own posts, or keep the original experience. Instagram will allow you to enable or disable the “likes” of your photos. This is based on an initial Instagram test that hid the count of public “likes” for certain users around the world. In that case, users couldn’t choose whether or not to see the “like” count. Instagram told users at the time that it wanted people to “focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many” likes “they get.” At first, influencers were concerned that this could affect deals with brands because their engagement rates would not be public, but that reality has not occurred because they have been able to view their own “like” counts privately. and share them with brand partners. Still, offering a more personalized experience could be the right direction the platform is headed, giving people who are aware of how public “likes” counts make them feel the opportunity to escape them, at the same time. which allows people who want to keep track of counts to be able to do so. This idea was already tested on Facebook Facebook also initially tested hiding the public “Likes” count in 2019. That test hid the public reaction and video view counts. It’s unclear if this new test could apply to all of those areas or just the post like count.